Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae marry in Italy

Anya Taylor-Joy and her musician beau, Malcolm McRae, are reportedly married, tying the knot in a lavish Italian ceremony over the weekend.

The Daily Mail reports that the pair exchanged vows in front of approximately 150 guests, including fellow celebrities Cara Delevingne and Julia Garner.

Taylor-Joy, 27, and McRae, 28, who began dating in May 2021, have kept it a relatively private affair, with the couple choosing to keep the details of their romance under wraps.

However, in a rare insight into their bond, Taylor-Joy shared with British Vogue in March 2022 that their compatibility stems from their shared passions and personalities.

"We're basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well," she joked.

