Are you ready for some football? Preseason action this weekend

I am a native Floridian who loves football and all my Florida teams, especially the NFL ones.

I’m looking forward to some preseason action this weekend.

Jacksonville Jaguars in action at home this Saturday night (8/9) facing the Steelers. That’s the only home preseason game for the Jags.

The Tennessee Titans will be in Tampa this Saturday night (8/9). Go Bucs!

The Miami Dolphins will be in Chicago to battle the Bears Sunday at 1pm (8/10).

Gettin’ a little glimpse into the upcoming season!

