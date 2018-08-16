Aretha Franklin used her voice to ‘deliver music for social justice’

February 16, 1968 was the middle of a stunning 18-month period when Aretha Franklin would score four Top 5 albums and nine Top 10 singles.

She was returning home for a concert at Cobo Hall in Detroit, where Mayor Jerome Cavanaugh had declared the date “Aretha Franklin Day.”

It was also when Martin Luther King Jr. made a surprise appearance. He came on stage before a crowd of 12,000 to present Franklin with a special award from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. King had laryngitis, so he didn’t speak to the crowd, but it hardly mattered.

King’s presentation to Franklin was not only a gesture of mutual admiration, but a strong declaration that the singer was playing a significant role in the shaping of the black identity through her music and her work in the movement.

It would be the last time the Queen of Soul would see King alive.