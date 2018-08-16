Aretha Franklin used her voice to ‘deliver music for social justice’

In 1970, when political activist Angela Davis was arrested and charged with murder after guns used in a botched attempt to
free an imprisoned black revolutionary were alleged to be hers, Franklin defiantly vowed to post bail.
“I’m going to see her free if there is any justice in our courts, not because I believe in communism, but because she’s a
black woman and she wants freedom for black people. I have the money; I got it from black people — they’ve made me financially
able to have it — and I want to use it in ways that will help our people.”
“As soon as the campaign for bail was created, Aretha came forward and said if bail was set she would pay whatever amount
was needed, whether $100,000 or $200,000 — which was a lot of money at the time,” Davis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Although Davis wasn’t eligible for bail at the time, Davis said she never forgot it.
I thanked her publicly for it many times, but can’t remember if we actually spoke to each other,” said Davis, who was later
acquitted. “Aretha’s music speaks for itself — “Respect,” “Natural Woman” — all of these are anthems for the movement. She
did not have to do anything besides her music to raise people’s consciousness. That is her most important contribution.”
R-E-S-P-E-C-T
Young said the only thing that really slowed Franklin down was her legendary fear of flying. “But it was sort of like with
these celebrity friends, they respond when you call, and you respond when they can.”
In later years, she was invited twice to perform at birthday celebrations for the Rev. Joseph Lowery that raised funds for
the Lowery Institute.
One celebration was held at Morehouse College, and Franklin performed several gospel songs with the Morehouse and Spelman
College glee clubs.
In one YouTube video, the civil rights leader can be heard asking Franklin to sing “Respect.”
“She would come and help attract crowds and raise funds for the movement, and she was very good at that,” said Lowery. “If
we put the word out that she was going to be present, it became a very attractive word and it helped swell the crowd. She
was a blessing.”
Franklin sang at the funerals of Rosa Parks and Coretta Scott King and in 2008, 40 years after singing over her friend Martin
Luther King Jr., she sang at the inauguration of the country’s first black president, Barack Obama.
“My performance? Oh boy, what an honor. It’s all but overwhelming. I think that most people — not just African-Americans —
are looking and hoping for some kind of change in America, having to do with all of the critical issues that (Obama) and his
administration are going to have to address, like foreclosure, the economy (and) crime,” Franklin told Time Magazine. “But
I think they’re going to be highly successful. You have such an intelligent, high-level-IQ group of people. Whatever can be
done is going to be done. I believe that.”
“She is one of those people that you won’t miss,” Young said. “Because she will always be with you.”
