'Argylle' tops box office, despite disappointing $18 million debut

Argylle, starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara and Samuel L. Jackson, has topped the North American box office with an estimated $18 million. That's not great news, however, given its $200 million production budget. The spy comedy added $17.3 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $35.3 million.

The Chosen took second place with an estimated $6 million. Fathom Events is bringing the show's fourth season to theaters with two-week runs of episodes one through three, followed by episodes four through eight later this year.

The Beekeeper came in third with an estimated $5.28 million in its fourth week of release. That brings its domestic box office gross to $49.2 million and $122 million worldwide.

Wonka finished in fourth place, delivering an estimated $4.7 million. Its eight-week tally now stands at $202 million in North America and over $571 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was the animated feature Migration, which earned an estimated $4.2 million in its fifth week of release. To date, the film has grossed $106.2 million domestically and $210 million worldwide.

