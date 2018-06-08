Now Playing
Posted: June 08, 2018

Arm found in gator pulled from Florida lake after woman reported missing

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

alligator head

Photo by Flickr on Pexels.com

A woman who was walking along a Florida lake with her dog may be the latest victim of an alligator attack.

A witness told police they saw the woman being dragged into the lake in Davie, Florida, Friday morning.

 An arm was found inside an alligator that was caught in a Davie lake, according to authorities.

The arm may be that of a missing woman who disappeared while walking her dogs at the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park.

Police said that a dog on a leash was found at the scene, but the owner was not around.

The dog was given to animal control.

 A trapper hired by the Florida Fish and Wildlife conservation commission is on the scene, as well as Broward County Animal Care officers.

