Posted: July 24, 2018

R&B Artist Tank Marries Longtime Girlfriend

jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

He finally did it…jumped the broom, tied the know, got hitched! We knew Tank was engaged to his longtime girlfriend Zena Foster, and last weekend they finally got married.

There were about 200 in attendance at the ceremony held in L.A. Jamie Foxx performed. Other celebrities on hand for the celebration included Michael B. Jordan, Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, Kim Burrell, Elise Neal, and more.

Now let the honeymoon begin as the couple is headed off to France and Greece!

Congratulations Tank!

Read more on Tank and Zena’s big day: https://bit.ly/2LKEmwu

 

