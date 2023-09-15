Ashton Kutcher steps down from anti-child sex abuse nonprofit he co-founded

Ashton Kutcher is stepping down as chairman of the board of Thorn, a nonprofit organization aimed at fighting child sex abuse and human trafficking, TIME reports.



The decision comes after the actor and his wife, Mila Kunis, faced backlash for writing letters of support for their former That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, a convicted rapist.



Kunis, who was an observer on the organization's board, is also stepping down, according to TIME.



"Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences," Kutcher wrote in a letter sent to Thorn's board this week and obtained by TIME.



"After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately," he continued. "I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve."



Kutcher co-founded Thorn in 2009 with his now-ex-wife, Demi Moore.

