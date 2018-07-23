Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B

Posted: July 23, 2018

Back 2 School Summer Screener

Comments

By Jasmine E Hankins

Star 945 Blog

H Back to School Summer Screenerey Family!

Not only is it important to make sure our young ones have their school supplies, but also their checkups!

Join STAR 94.5 at Margridge International Reading Center for Back to School Summer Screenings for kids ages 3-7!

Date: 

July 28, 2018

Time:

9:00am-10:00pm

Screenings Available:

Pre-Academic, Physical and Behavioral Assessments.

Email:

TJEEI@ucf.com

Phone:

407-823-6705

 

 

 

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation