Bad Bunny brings Puerto Rican culture, Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin to halftime show stage

Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny brought his Puerto Rican culture to the stage at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, during the Super Bowl halftime show, along with a collection of his hit songs, starting with "Tití Me Preguntó."

He began the performance wearing an all-white football jersey-like outfit with "Ocasio" on the back -- the star's last name -- while walking through a field of tall crops. He went on to perform a large collection of hit songs, including "BAILE INoLVIDABLE" and "NUEVAYoL" on an elaborate set that was set up to resemble a Puerto Rican neighborhood, with a barber shop, market, liquor store, men playing dominos and more.

Midway through the show, the star crashed through a roof onto a new set before continuing the show uninterrupted. We also saw a couple getting married; ABC News has confirmed it was an actual wedding.

At one point, Bad Bunny was seen paying homage to his recent success, handing a Grammy award to a young boy on stage. During the song “El Apagón,” or “The Blackout," Bad Bunny climbed up on an electrical pole -- seemingly a reference to the power failures that Puerto Rico has experienced since Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Appearing on the Jumbotron behind Bad Bunny were the words, "THE ONLY THING MORE POWERFUL THAN HATE IS LOVE," which is what the artist said in his acceptance speech at the Grammys.

Toward the end of the set, Bad Bunny said, "God Bless America” in English, and then reeled off the names of nearly every country in the Americas, including the U.S.A. and Puerto Rico.

Fireworks erupted at the end of the performance during a rendition of his hit song "DtMF."

The show also included special guests Pedro Pascal, Alix Earle, Karol G, Jessica Alba and Cardi B dancing on the field, before Lady Gaga popped up to perform a Latin arrangement of her hit "Die With a Smile." Another surprise guest, Ricky Martin, sang a part of Bad Bunny's song "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii."

The performance marks a turning point for the Spanish-language genre and Puerto Rican culture, something integral to the artist's identity. Bad Bunny made history at last weekend's Grammys when his album became the first fully Spanish-language project to win album of the year.

