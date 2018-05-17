Now Playing
Posted: May 17, 2018

No Bail for Minor Offenses in Orange/Osceola Counties

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Shout out to State Attorney Aramis Ayala! She’s working to reform our “justice” system.

As part of that reform she announced Wednesday that Orange and Osceola County Prosecutors will no longer force those accused of low-level offenses to post bail.

Attorney Ayala said this would end a “poverty penalty” that poor defendants cannot afford.

That new policy goes into effect June 1st.

Find out the list of nine charges for which this policy would apply: https://bit.ly/2k7nV18

 

