'Barbie' jumps over 'Mario' to take 2023's domestic box office crown

It didn't take a magic mushroom for Barbie to hop over The Super Mario Bros. Movie for the title of the biggest movie in North America in 2023.

It took money.

Lots of money.

Greta Gerwig's smash hit for Warner Bros. Pictures has made $575.4 million in U.S. theaters, besting the $575 million made by Universal's Mario domestically — in just a little over five weeks in theaters.

Not only that, but Barbie is poised to beat Mario worldwide: While Chris Pratt's animated Super Mario Bros. Movie generated $1.35 billion globally, Barbie worldwide has made $1.3 billion to date — and it keeps making money.

In short, Barbie, like her namesake doll, has legs.

