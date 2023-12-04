'Barbie' to the Max on December 15

Max subscribers, get ready to feel the Kenergy: The streaming service announced that the biggest movie of 2023, Barbie, will debut on December 15.

The Margot Robbie/Ryan Gosling blockbuster has been available for rent or purchase on digital since September 12, but this is the free streaming debut for the smash — provided you're a subscriber to the service.

What's more, the movie will also stream in an American Sign Language version, also debuting December 15. "Grounded in research and feedback from the Deaf community, as well as counsel from community leaders, Barbie with ASL was produced for Max featuring ASL performer Leila Hanaumi," Max notes of the veteran of Deaf Austin Theatre's The Laramie Project.

Max will also host a special community screening on December 14 in LA, where Robbie will join Hanaumi onstage for a post-screening conversation for hundreds of hearing impaired community members and Barbie fans.

"Max is the premiere destination for storytelling, so being able to share the biggest movie of the year in ASL, the first language for many, will make this story resonate in a more meaningful way," said HBO and Max Content Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys.

"By offering sign language interpretation, we will build upon the film's empowering message of inclusiveness and offer a unique viewing experience for the Deaf community to enjoy with family and friends," Bloys continued.

