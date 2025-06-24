Beenie Man’s NPR ‘Tiny Desk" concert helps celebrate Black Music Month

The dancehall icon was backed by the Ruff Kut band

Beenie Man (Photo by JMEnternational/Redferns) (JMEnternational/Redferns)
By JoJo

NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ concert series welcomed dancehall legend Beenie Man recently. He showcased his influential music that covers his decades-long career.

NPR is celebrating the major anniversaries of classic albums during Black Music Month 2025, and Beenie Man’s “Art and Life” is turning twenty-five.

The album is his best-selling in the U.S. and earned him a Grammy Award – while the Mya-featuring single “Girls Dem Sugar” became an international hit.

The performance was awesome! Congratulations Beenie Man!

