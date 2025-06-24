Beenie Man’s NPR ‘Tiny Desk" concert helps celebrate Black Music Month

NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ concert series welcomed dancehall legend Beenie Man recently. He showcased his influential music that covers his decades-long career.
NPR is celebrating the major anniversaries of classic albums during Black Music Month 2025, and Beenie Man’s “Art and Life” is turning twenty-five.
The album is his best-selling in the U.S. and earned him a Grammy Award – while the Mya-featuring single “Girls Dem Sugar” became an international hit.
The performance was awesome! Congratulations Beenie Man!