Beloved MTV veejay, Ananda Lewis has died at 52

Radio One's 25th Anniversary Awards Gala WASHINGTON - AUGUST 17: Ananda Lewis arrives at Radio One's 25th Anniversary Awards Gala August 17, 2006 in Washington DC. (Photo by Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images) (Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images)
By JoJo

Ananda Lewis was influential on MTV as a veejay and host of the shows Total Request Live and Hot Zone, which featured music videos and artist interviews. She has died at the age of 52.

In 2020, Ananda shared her breast cancer diagnosis and admitted to avoiding regular mammograms out of fear of radiation exposure.

She then became an advocate for early testing. In her last Instagram post in February, Ananda wrote that “prevention is the cure. If you’re in a healthy body, you’re holding a winning lotto ticket. PLEASE learn how to avoid cancer. Because you still can.” Lewis is survived by her son, Langston.

Ananda Lewis UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: TV Personality Ananda Lewis visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 21, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

