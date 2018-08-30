Beyonce, Jay-Z announce $100K scholarships for high school students

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Beyonce and Jay-Z are giving back to high school students located in cities where they are performing for the OTR II Tour.

It was announced that Beyonce’s BeyGOOD initiative and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation would award more than $1 million in scholarships to exceptional high school seniors with financial needs. $100,000 each will be awarded to students to put toward college for the 2018-2019 school year.

Students in Atlanta; Orlando, Florida; Miami; Arlington, Virginia; New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, California; Santa Clara, California; and Seattle will be selected by the Boys and Girls Club of America.

“The award will serve as a dedicated university-based fund for each selected student throughout the duration of the student’s enrollment. … Qualified students must demonstrate academic excellence and show financial needs that would make it hard for them to enter a college or university for the academic year 2018-2019.”

The Shawn Carter Foundation, founded as a public charity in 2003 by Jay-Z and his mother, Gloria Carter, bears the rapper’s birth name. It has awarded more than $4 million to youth and communities through programs that include scholarships, college prep and professional development.

This is the third scholarship awarded by BeyGOOD. The first, awarded for the 2017-2018 academic year, was the Formation Scholars award. It was awarded to four women studying creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies at Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman College.

The Homecoming Scholars Award Program was announced for the 2018-2019 academic year. It awarded $25,000 each to Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama; Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida; Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans; and Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, Ohio, for studies. The scholarships were matched by Google to create a $50,000 scholarship at each school.