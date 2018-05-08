Black UF Graduates Aggressively Pushed off Stage

By Jasmine E Hankins

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The president of the University of Florida apologized on behalf of his administration for rushing students through Saturday’s graduation ceremonies.

Videos posted on social media show a UF employee physically moving students along while they were strolling or chanting across the stage.

President W. Kent Fuchs said on Twitter on Sunday the usher was “inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage.”

“The practice has been halted for future ceremonies,” Fuchs said.

Fuchs said he is also reaching out to the students involved in Saturday’s incident to apologize to them personally.

ClickOrlando.com