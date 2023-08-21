Blockbuster movies for $4 — National Cinema Day returns August 27

The Cinema Foundation's National Cinema Day will return Sunday, August 27, which means moviegoers will be able to snag a ticket for likely way less than their popcorn: $4.

And every studio is taking part, so you'll be able to see any release in more than 3,000 participating theaters — and in the case of smashes like Barbie and Oppenheimer, likely watch it for the second or third time.

Last year's annual initiative saw $3 movie tickets up for grabs, and the promotion was a smash: According to the National Association of Theater Owners, it set attendance records on September 3, with some 8.1 million people going to a movie on that day alone.

