Bob Odenkirk's vacation turns violent in 'Nobody 2' trailer

Bob Odenkirk is back in action in the trailer for Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 sleeper hit Nobody.
Nobody 2 hits theaters Aug. 15.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
