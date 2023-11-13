Bobby Berk announces he's leaving 'Queer Eye' after season 8

With "a heavy heart," Queer Eye star Bobby Berk says he will be leaving the show after its eighth season.

"It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one," the designer writes on Instagram. "Although my journey with 'Queer Eye' is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon."

He added, "I love you all so so much and I’ll meet you all in [New Orleans] for one final season."

Berk also thanked the show's fans and those he helped transform in front of the cameras. "It's all because of you that I've kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will."

In a joint statement, show producers ITV Entertainment, Scout Productions and Netflix expressed, "We appreciate the heart and dedication Bobby Berk brought to Queer Eye over eight amazing seasons. He will always be a member of the Fab Five family and we wish him the very best."

Bobby's co-stars also sounded off.

Karamo Brown pleaded, "@bobby we are #ForeverTheFab5 | no matter what. I'm about to be [at] Netflix's door & e-mails telling them you can't leave! Who is coming with me?"

Karamo added, "I love you!"

Jonathan Van Ness simply responded with three heart emoji, while Antoni Porowski said, "#foreverthefab5 indeed, and don't forget it."

