Boots in the Park Soul Line Dance Exhibition

Star 94.5 held a soul line dance showcase at Lake Eola Park as part of the 36th Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park with the City of Orlando and Cox Events Group April 5, 2025!

It was a fun-filled afternoon of poppin’ fans, wearing cowboy boots and hats, and enjoying the togetherness that comes with synchronized dance steps. This style of dance is a big part of African American culture and dates back centuries to our African roots where dance was used as a form of communication as well as entertainment.

What a great time of celebration!



