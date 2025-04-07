Boots in the Park Soul Line Dance Exhibition

Part of Spring Fiesta in the Park

Boots in the Park Star 94.5 held a soul line dance showcase at Lake Eola Park as part of the 36th Annual Fiesta in the Park with the City of Orlando April 5, 2025!
By JoJo

It was a fun-filled afternoon of poppin’ fans, wearing cowboy boots and hats, and enjoying the togetherness that comes with synchronized dance steps. This style of dance is a big part of African American culture and dates back centuries to our African roots where dance was used as a form of communication as well as entertainment.

What a great time of celebration!


