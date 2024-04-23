Both 'Mean Girls' movies coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on April 30

Get in, loser, we're going Blu-ray shopping: Both the 2004 original Mean Girls and its 2024 musical version are coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc on April 30.

The double feature's release date celebrates the April 30, 2004, release of the first film, which introduced fans to Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron, and Rachel McAdams' Regina George and her dreaded Plastics — who totally didn't make "fetch" happen.

It also marks the first time both films will be available on the high-def format.

Tina Fey's original Mean Girls went on to ... fetch more than $130 million worldwide. It also spawned a hit Broadway show, which in turned spawned a filmed version of the musical, starring its Broadway iteration of Regina, Reneé Rapp.

Succeeding Lohan as Cady was Angourie Rice, who starred along with the original film's writer and co-star Fey, as well as Auliʻi Cravalho, Avantika, Jenna Fischer and Busy Philipps.

The musical, which incidentally wasn't advertised as such at first, went on to gross more than $102 million worldwide since its January 2024 debut.

Paramount Home Entertainment's special 20th anniversary 4K Ultra HD release comes in a collectible hot pink case with a limited-edition Burn Book sleeve and includes a new featurette entitled "Mean Girls: Class of '04," as well as access to a digital copy of the film.

There's also a commentary from director Mark Waters, writer Fey and producer Lorne Michaels, deleted scenes and other goodies.

The Blu-ray for the new Mean Girls comes similarly stacked, boasting 30 minutes of bonus content. There's a feature called "A New Age of Mean Girl"; a deep dive into the film's choreography; and the "Not My Fault" music video with Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion.

