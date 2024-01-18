Breakout hit 'Godzilla Minus One' coming to theaters in black and white

Godzilla Minus One, a Japanese kaiju film that has made close to $51 million at U.S. box office, making it the highest-grossing live-action film from the country to invade the States, will soon be coming to theaters in black and white.

The movie, which has earned a unanimous 98% Audience and Critics Score from the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, will birth a new version, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, starting Friday, January 26.

Both the acclaimed color version and the new black-and-white edition of the Toho International release will leave theaters February 1.

In a statement on the atomic lizard's official website, director, screenwriter, and visual effects supervisor Takahashi Yamazaki said, "I was very happy that the North American audience embraced 'Godzilla Minus One' and gave us such positive feedback as 'It was incredible,' 'It was scary," and 'It made me cry. And now I am very pleased to be able to release a black-and-white version for North America as well."

Teasing, "a new and visceral experience to audiences," he says Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color "is not just a simple black and white version."

He speaks of "a careful and very complex process," promising, "the black-and-white images make Godzilla look very realistic and documentary-like, which leads to even more fear."

He adds, "Even we have seen Godzilla many times, but we felt that something completely different appeared there. It is very scary."

Godzilla Minus One is also the fifth-highest grossing non-English language film of all time in the States.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.