'Bridgerton' season 4 first-look video teases Benedict's 'Cinderella' love story

Love is in the air, dearest gentle reader.

In honor of Valentine's Day, Netflix has released its first look at Bridgerton season 4. Along with a behind-the-scenes video featuring footage from the new season, the streamer also released several new images from the season.

Benedict Bridgerton takes over as the lead of season 4. He's played by Luke Thompson, while his love interest, Sophie Baek, is played by Yerin Ha. According to its official logline, season 4 "turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver (Ha's Sophie) at his mother's masquerade ball."

At the Bridgerton Season of Love virtual fan celebration, which took place Friday, showrunner Jess Brownell teased what is to come from the upcoming new season of the popular Regency-era series.

Brownell confirmed that season 4 will be the most faithful adaptation of one of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels. Specific plot points from Benedict's book, An Offer From A Gentleman, that will be featured in the season include the masquerade ball, the iconic lake scene and the My Cottage moments at Benedict's country home.

The behind-the-scenes video shows off footage from the masquerade ball, which takes up most of episode one, Brownell confirmed.

Additionally, Brownell said that fan-favorite couples Kate and Anthony and Colin and Penelope, played by Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey and Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, respectively, will return in season 4 — this time as new parents.

Season 4 of Bridgerton is currently in production in London. It will consist of eight episodes. A premiere date for the new episodes has yet to be set.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.