In brief: 'A House of Dynamite' official trailer and more

The official trailer for A House of Dynamite has blown onto the scene. Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming ensemble thriller film directed by Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow. The movie arrives to the streaming platform on Oct. 24 after a limited global theatrical run starting on Oct. 10. Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King and Greta Lee make up the film's cast ...

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is swinging into a brand-new release date. Rather than it being another delay, however, the Sony Pictures Animation film has now been moved up by one week. The upcoming Spider-Verse movie will arrive in theaters on June 18, 2027, the same day Pixar's film Gatto is scheduled to release ...

The winners of the contest to find the four-legged star of the upcoming movie Air Bud Returns have been announced. Air Bud Entertainment has revealed that two golden retrievers named Charlie and Summer have been selected as the winners of The Search for the Next Air Bud nationwide casting event. The dogs will now undergo training before making their debut in Air Bud Returns, which will arrive in theaters in fall 2026 ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.