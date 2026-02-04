In brief: 'A Man on the Inside' renewed for season 3 and more

A Man on the Inside is coming back for another season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series from creator Michael Schur for a third season. Ted Danson will once again star as the detective Charles Nieuwendyk in this new season. Schur said the team is "absolutely thrilled to partner with Netflix on another season of A Man on the Inside. It's a true joy to work with this entire team, most especially the handsome, erudite, and monstrously talented Ted Danson, a true American treasure whose contract stipulates exactly what adjectives I am allowed to use while describing him in press releases." ...

The first look at the upcoming Apple TV film Outcome has arrived. Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer star alongside director Jonah Hill in the movie, which will premiere on April 10. The dark comedy follows a beloved Hollywood star who dives into his hidden demons after he's extorted by a video that could shatter his reputation. Martin Scorsese, Susan Lucci, Laverne Cox, David Spade and Atsuko Okatsuka also star ...

The official trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 has arrived. Apple TV will debut the second season of the Monsterverse series on Feb. 27. After its premiere, a new episode will debut every Friday through May 1. Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons and Ren Watabe star in the 10-episode season ...

