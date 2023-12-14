In Brief: American Girl doll movie in the works, and more

Flush with the success of Barbie's $1.4 billion box office haul, Mattel films is developing a movie project based on its American Girl dolls, according to Variety. The doll line, created in 1986, depicts girls of various cultural backgrounds throughout history. Mattel has made several previous attempts at making an American Girl film, beginning in 2019, and while there have been several direct-to-video movies focusing on each girl, the only one to hit the big screen was Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, starring Abigail Breslin in 2008...

Everybody Loves Raymond alum Brad Garrett has been added to the cast of ABC's Not Dead Yet as a series regular in the show's upcoming second season, according to Deadline. Garrett will play Duncan Rhodes, the boss of Gina Rodriguez's Nell. Duncan is a successful businessman who doesn't realize how out of touch he is with how normal people live until he meets Nell. Season 2 of Not Dead Yet premieres February 7 and streams the following day on Hulu...

Peacock has ordered Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, a limited series executive-produced and starring Kevin Hart. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will chronicle one of the largest armed robberies in U.S. history, orchestrated around Muhammad Ali's 1970 comeback fight against Jerry Quarry in Atlanta, where hundreds of guests were robbed at gunpoint at an afterparty...

