In Brief: 'American Gladiators' reboot for Prime Video, and more

Prime Video has released the official trailer for its feature documentary chronicling the final 12 days of Roger Federer's professional tennis career, titled Federer: Twelve Final Days. The doc takes an intimate look into the tennis star's final days as a professional athlete, using home video never intended for public viewing, along with interviews from legendary rivals and friends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. Federer: Twelve Final Days premieres June 20 on Prime Video ...

The plot thickens! Per The Hollywood Reporter, Avengers and Deadpool 2 star Josh Brolin has been added to the cast of Rian Johnson's third Knives Out movie, Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man. Brolin joins his former Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner, along with Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny and Andrew Scott. Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc. The second Knives Out movie, Glass Onion, was released in 2022, following Netflix's record-setting $450 million deal for two sequels to the original Knives Out. Wake Up Dead Man is set premiere in 2025 ...

Get ready for the return of American Gladiators. Deadline reports Prime Video is rebooting the reality competition series, which pits amateur athletes against each other, as well as the show's own gladiators, in contests of strength and agility, such as Power Ball, Assault, The Wall and Hang Tough. The final winner is decided by the Eliminator. American Gladiators, considered one of the first reality competition series, originally aired in syndication from 1989 to 1996. A 2008 reboot on NBC, hosted by Hulk Hogan and Laila Ali, aired for two seasons ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.