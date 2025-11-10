In brief: Chrishell Stause won't return to 'Selling Sunset' and more

Chrishell Stause is saying goodbye to Selling Sunset. The reality TV star told Bustle that if the show is renewed for season 10, she will not be part of it. "I'm lucky to have other forms of employment, because it's no longer good for my mental health," Stause told the outlet ...

Comedian Nate Bargatze has found his next project. He is set to host an all-new game show called The Greatest Average American. The show, which will air on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu, will find contestants guessing how everyday Americans think and live. It premieres on Feb. 25, 2026 ...

Meryl Streep and Sigourney Weaver are joining forces for a new thriller film. Deadline reports the duo will star in Useful Idiots, which will be directed by Joseph Cedar. Streep will play a veteran journalist who covers the New York luxury property market ...

