In Brief: Colman Domingo's directorial debut, and more

Colman Domingo is set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming drama film Scandalous, Deadline reports. The movie will follow the love affair between Kim Novak and Sammy Davis Jr. that took place in 1957. Sydney Sweeney has been tapped to play Novak, while David Jonsson will play Davis Jr. Sweeney will also produce the film, which is expected to begin filming after she and Domingo finish shooting the highly anticipated third season of HBO's Euphoria ...

Tom Cruise's next project is set to begin filming soon. Cruise will lead Alejandro González Iñárritu's latest movie for Warner Bros. This is the director's first English-language film since his Oscar-winning drama The Revenant. This project, still untitled with plot details under wraps, will shoot in the U.K. as early as next month, Variety reports ...

A24 fans, make sure to check out the new trailer for director Brady Corbet's historical drama The Brutalist. The studio is set to release the film, which stars Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones, on Dec. 20. The story follows a Jewish architect who immigrates to the U.S. with his wife after World War II ...

