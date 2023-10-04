In Brief: Elvis lives in Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' trailer, and more

The legendary improv group The Groundlings will host an improv musical fundraising event on October 26, featuring famous alumni Ana Gasteyer, Kristen Bell, Kristen Wiig and Will Forte. The event, held at the Performing Arts Center at Vista Del Mar, will benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund to support below-the-line workers impacted by the strikes, according to Variety. The improvisors will attempt to put on a full production of One Night Only, the Broadway musical created and directed by Groundlings Main Company member Andrew Leeds, with just 24 hours to rehearse. The Groundlings Theatre has served as the springboard for Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Coolidge, Will Ferrell and Lisa Kudrow among many others...

Reptile, the Netflix crime thriller starring Benicio del Toro, Alicia Silverstone and Justin Timberlake, debuted at No. 1 on the streamer's English films Top 10 during the September 25-October 1 viewing window with 17.7 million total views. The film landed just behind the Spanish dystopian thriller, Nowhere, which drew 23.4 million views. On the TV side, Sex Education season 4 continued to lead the list with 13.4 million views, while season 1 took ninth place with 1.9 million views...

A second trailer for Priscilla, the Sofia Coppola's biopic adapted from Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon's 1985 book, Elvis and Me was released on Tuesday, October 3. The movie, starring Cailee Spaeny as the eponymous Priscilla, follows the life of the woman who was married to the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Euphoria star Jacob Elordi takes on the role of Elvis Presley. Priscilla opens nationwide November 3...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.