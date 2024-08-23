In brief: 'Frasier' season 2 trailer drops, and more

Paramount+ has dropped the trailer for season 2 of its Frasier revival, premiering Sept. 19. The upcoming season will feature a return to his old radio station, KACL, and the trailer gives us a peek at his reunion with characters from the original series, including Dan Butler as Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe, Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier's agent and Peri Gilpin as Roz. Kelsey's real-life daughter Greer Grammer also shows up as Roz's daughter, Alice Doyle, along with Amy Sedaris in an undisclosed role. Patricia Heaton joins season 1 regulars Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst and Toks Olagundoye for season 2 ...

Ahead of its fifth season premiere on Sept. 9, CBS Media Ventures has renewed The Drew Barrymore Show through the 2025-26 season. "Drew is a one-of-a-kind talent who is an integral part of the CBS and Paramount family," Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, said in a statement. The Drew Barrymore Show is averaging 1.1 million viewers, with nearly 6 billion minutes watched this season, according to CBS Media Ventures ...

The Television Academy has announced Greg Berlanti as the 2024 Governors Award recipient. "Greg is an extraordinary creator who consistently delivers characters and stories that are in dialogue with the real world," Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said in a statement. "His commitment to representing three-dimensional LGBTQ+ characters in particular has paved the way for greater cultural understanding and acceptance of a community that is often under attack in both social and political discourse." Berlanti will receive his Emmy statuette during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, held live from Los Angeles on Sept. 15 ...

