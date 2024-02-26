In Brief: Independent Spirit Award winners announced, and more

Past Lives was named best feature and Celine Song best director for her work on the film at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards, handed out on Sunday, February 25 in Santa Monica. Da'Vine Joy Randolph took home best supporting performance honors for her role in The Holdovers, and her co-star, Dominic Sessa, won the trophy for best breakthrough performance. American Fiction's Cord Jefferson and Jeffrey Wright won Spirit Awards for best screenplay and lead performance, respectively. On the TV side, Beef was named best new scripted series, with Ali Wong copping best lead performance for her role in the show. Finally, Nick Offerman grabbed best supporting performance in a new scripted series for The Last of Us, with the show's Keivonn Montreal Woodard nabbing best breakthrough performance for HBO's heralded video game adaptation. The complete list of winners can be found at the Film Independent Spirit Awards website ...

Kenneth Mitchell, best known for playing multiple roles in Star Trek: Discovery, as well as Carol Danvers' dad in Captain Marvel, died Saturday, February 24, after a five-year battle with ALS, his family shared on social media. He was 49. Mitchell played four characters over three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery: Kol, Kol-Sha, Tenavik and Aurellio. He also played World War II flyer Deke Slayton in ABC's series The Astronaut Wives Club ...

Once Upon a Time alum Chris Gauthier died Friday, February 23, at the age of 48, according to a statement obtained by TVLine. Gauthier died "after a short illness," his manager tells the outlet. Gauthier's film credits included 40 Days and 40 Nights, Agent Cody Banks and Freddy vs. Jason ...

