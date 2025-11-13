In brief: Jason Momoa eyed for Apple TV series 'Nomad' and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Jason Momoa is looking to reteam with Apple TV. Deadline reports that the actor is in talks to star in the upcoming drama series Nomad for the streaming service. Nomad is co-created by Sons of Anarchy's Kurt Sutter and Chris Collins. It tells the story of the violent underworld of New Zealand's outlaw bikers ...

The late-night HBO comedy series It's Florida, Man has released the official trailer and premiere date for its second season. The upcoming season 2 will debut on Nov. 28 on both HBO and HBO Max, with the six-episode season dropping new installments weekly through Jan. 2, 2026 ...

Michelle Monaghan is heading to the rink. The actress is set to star in a new hockey series for Netflix. The show finds Monaghan playing Harper Sullivan, an unlikely hockey coach who is tasked with bringing a team up from the brink of defeat ...

