In Brief: 'Jeopardy!' boss reveals strike plans, and more

Jeopardy!'s 40th season will move forward despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike but with recycled clues and contestants. Showrunner Michael Davies explained on the latest episode of Inside Jeopardy! that the long-running ABC game show will use "a combination of material that our WGA writers wrote before the strike, which is still in the database, and material that has been re-deployed from multiple seasons of the show." Season 40 of Jeopardy is set to premiere on September 11, 2023. Celebrity Jeopardy! is also set to return in September, but with completely original material that Davies said was completed before the WGA went on strike. As for Jeopardy! Masters, a spring 2024 return date is expected...

HBO's Succession and FX's The Bear earned top honors at the 39th annual Television Critics Association's annual awards, the organization announced Monday. Rhea Seehorn earned the win for individual achievement in drama for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, while Natasha Lyonne took home the individual achievement in comedy prize for her role in Peacock's Poker Face. Netflix's Beef won for movies/miniseries/specials and the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel won for family programming. Netflix's I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson won for variety/talk/sketch show, and Freevee's Jury Duty took home the award for best reality program...

Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid will hit on Disney+ on September 6, the streamer announced on Monday. The Disney+ release will include special features, such as a song breakdown of "Under the Sea," and Javier Bardem's performance of "Impossible Child." The remake of the classic 1989 film -- starring Halle Bailey, Bardem and Melissa McCarthy -- premiered at the end of May and went on to gross more than $542 million at the global box office. Disney is the parent company of ABC News...

