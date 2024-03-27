In Brief: Julia Roberts signs up for thriller 'After the Hunt', and more

Julia Roberts is teaming up with Call Me by Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino for the Amazon MGM thriller After the Hunt, Variety reports. Roberts, per the studio, stars as a college professor who, "finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues," and, "a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light." Additional cast members will be announced at a later date ...

The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss and Scandal's Kerry Washington have been tapped to star in a TV adaptation of the Araminta Hall novel Imperfect Women, which has gotten a straight-to-series order from Apple TV+. The psychological thriller is described as. "a mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time" ...

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have set an August 1, 2025, release date for the sequel to the animated 2022 hit The Bad Guys, according to Deadline. The Bad Guys 2 reteams Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos and Awkwafina as, "the crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws who are struggling to find trust and acceptance in their newly minted lives as Good Guys," only to be, "pulled out of retirement and forced to do 'one last job' by an all-female squad of criminals," the outlet reports ...

