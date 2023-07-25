In Brief: Julian Sands' cause of death revealed, and more

Results are in for the cause of death for Julian Sands, the British actor who was found dead in June near Mt. Baldy, CA after he went missing in January. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept tells ABC News his death has been ruled "undetermined." The cause was due to the condition of his body, and no other factors leading to his death were found by the coroner. This will be the final determination, which ABC News is told is not uncommon after a body has been in the elements for so many months...

Hallmark Channel's longest-running scripted series, When Calls the Heart, is set to continue filming after getting an interim agreement by SAG-AFTRA, according to Deadline. This opens the door for season 11 of the series to film ahead of its 10th season premiere on July 30. The family drama joins a number of TV series landing interim agreements from the union following similar arrangements for Apple's Tehran and faith-based series The Chosen...

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is set to rise again on DVD after being completely deleted from Paramount+. Entertainment Weekly reports the prequel to the classic 1978 film musical Grease is already available on digital and a DVD release, reportedly including over 30 minutes of special features, will be rolled out on November 7. Rise of the Pink Ladies was one of four original series canceled by the streamer and recently yanked from its roster...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.