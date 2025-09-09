In brief: 'Leanne' renewed for season 2 at Netflix and more

Dwayne Johnson is getting back in the ring with Benny Safdie. Deadline reports that Johnson is set to star in The Smashing Machine director's next film, Lizard Music. Safdie will adapt the script from the novel by Daniel Pinkwater. Johnson will play Chicken Man in the film. The sci-fi novel follows the story of a young boy who gets involved with a group of intelligent lizards who tell him about an invasion from outer space ...

Leanne is coming back for a sophomore season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series from Leanne Morgan for season 2. Chuck Lorre co-created and executive produces the show, which was inspired by Morgan's stand-up. The 16-episode first season premiered on July 31. It follows a woman named Leanne whose world gets turned upside down when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman ...

Cate Blanchett has found her next project. The actress is set to star in the new film Sweetstick. It comes from an original script by Alice Birch, who will make her directorial debut with the film. Sweetstick will be about a mercurial woman who has the gift of being able to see what others intimately need, often at a great personal cost, who journeys home ...

