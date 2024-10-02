In brief: Leighton Meester joins 'The Buccaneers' and more

Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester has joined the season 2 cast of Apple TV's The Buccaneers in an as-yet undisclosed role. The period drama follows "a group of fun-loving young American girls [who] explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition," per the streaming service. Season 2 finds the Buccaneers settling in quite nicely to their news lives, with Kristine Frøseth's Nan now a duchess, while Alisha Boe's Conchita has become Lady Brightlingsea and Imogen Waterhouse's Jinny, wanted for kidnapping her unborn child, now a celebrity ...

"No matter what words they use, the question beneath the question remains the same. ... 'Which one of you will hurt me?'" That's the input offered to Anna Kendrick in the official trailer to her directorial debut, Woman of the Hour. The "stranger-than-fiction story," based on real events, also stars Kendrick as "an aspiring actress who crosses paths with a serial killer (Daniel Zovatto) on the set of the popular show, The Dating Game," according to a synopsis in the trailer's description. Woman of the Hour premieres Oct. 18 on Netflix ...

MGM+ has renewed Billy the Kid for a third and final season. The epic romantic adventure, inspired by the life of the famous American outlaw, played by Tom Blyth, follows him from his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond. The season 3 synopsis reads, "The Lincoln County War may be officially over, but both Billy the Kid and Sheriff Pat Garrett (Alex Roe) have important issues to resolve — there is a reckoning to come. Billy is still at large, and Garrett is out to capture him, dead or alive. And with a bounty on his head, Billy has the opportunity to quit New Mexico altogether and pursue a future with Dulcinea, the love of his life," portrayed by Nuria Vega ...

