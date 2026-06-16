In brief: 'Love Island USA' in theaters, and more

Love Island USA is heading to the big screen. The Peacock reality dating show, now in its eighth season, is getting a theatrical release in select Cinemark movie theaters on Monday, June 22. Fans can reserve seats with the purchase of a $20 snack voucher to be redeemed at the concessions stand …

Anya Taylor-Joy has joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. She's set to play the role of Seren, an elf who is described as "a trusted and lethal agent of King Thranduil." The film is directed by Andy Serkis, who'll reprise his role as Gollum in the film. Returning LOTR cast members also include Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Elijah Wood as Frodo and Lee Pace as Thranduil. The film is out in theaters Dec. 17, 2027 …

A new song has been released for Disney's live-action Moana movie. "Along the Way," penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is performed by the new movie's Moana, Catherine Laga'aia, as well as Dwayne Johnson, who reprises his role as the demigod Maui, and Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films. The live-action Moana hits theaters July 10. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

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