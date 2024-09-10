In brief: Michael McKean Broadway bound in 'Glengarry Glen Ross' and more

Deadline reports Michael McKean, of This is Spinal Tap fame, is joining his Better Call Saul co-star Bob Odenkirk, Succession's Kieran Culkin and comedian Bill Burr in the upcoming Broadway revival of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross. McKean will play George Aaronow, the timid real estate salesman portrayed by Mike Nussbaum on Broadway in 1984 and Alan Arkin in the 1993 film adaptation. The revival is set to open in the spring of 2025 ...

Brendan Gleeson has been tapped to star alongside Nicolas Cage in the upcoming MGM+ and Prime Video live-action series Spider-Man Noir, according to Variety. The series, based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, follows Cage as "an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero," per the outlet. A premiere date has yet to be announced ...

Floriana Lima has been addd to the season 21 cast of ABC's Grey's Anatomy in a recurring role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She'll play Nora, a childhood friend of Owen and Megan Hunt — played respectively by Kevin McKidd and Abigail Spencer — who comes to Grey Sloan due to serious complications arising from a routine operation mishandled by another hospital. Grey's Anatomy returns Sept. 26, with Lima's first appearance coming in the second episode ...

Alan Cumming, host of the Peacock reality competition series The Traitors, will return as host of AARP's annual Movies for Grownups Awards on Jan. 11, the organization has announced. The star-studded ceremony recognizes the best TV, films and filmmakers of 2024, along with the Career Achievement Honor, to be announced at a later date. Past recipients include Jamie Lee Curtis, George Clooney, Helen Mirren, Michael Douglas, Shirley MacLaine, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, Robert Redford, Sharon Stone and Robert De Niro ...

