In Brief: New trailer for 'Doctor Who', and more

Disney+ has dropped the official trailer for Doctor Who season 14, which finds Ncuti Gatwa assuming the role of the 15th Doctor on the British show. The upcoming season, per the streaming service, "follows the Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday -- played by Millie Gibson -- as they travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds." Doctor Who season 15 premieres May 10 on Disney+ ...

Karen Pittman, who played Nya on the first two seasons of Max's Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That..., will not be returning for the show's third season, according to Entertainment Weekly. A spokesperson for the streamer in a statement cited Pittman's "commitments to two other streamer series" as the reason for her departure. The actress is a series regular on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and was recently tapped to star in Netflix's upcoming series adaptation of Judy Blume's novel Forever ...

Rockmond Dunbar has joined the cast of Kevin Hart's upcoming limited series for Peacock, Fight Night, according to Deadline. It mark's Dunbar's first acting job since getting fired from the series 9-1-1 back in 2021 for not complying with the studio's COVID vaccine mandate after his requests for a medical and religious exemptions were rejected, per the outlet. Fight Night chronicles one of the largest armed robberies in U.S. history, orchestrated around Muhammad Ali's 1970 comeback fight against Jerry Quarry in Atlanta, where hundreds of guests were robbed at gunpoint at an afterparty ...

