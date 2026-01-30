In brief: 'Outlander' season 8 trailer and more

The trailer for the highly anticipated final season of Outlander has arrived. STARZ has released the new trailer for the romantic drama series starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan. The eighth and final season of the show premieres on March 6. The trailer teases family reunions and the conclusion of a devastating prophecy regarding Jamie's fate ...

The upcoming film John Rambo is now in production. The Lionsgate film stars Noah Centineo in the origin story to the iconic franchise. Director Jalmari Helander said in a press release about the start of production that "it's an honor to shape this next chapter with deep respect for the character" ...

Mandy Patinkin has joined the cast of Prime Video's upcoming series God of War. The actor will star as Odin, who is known as the All-Father. According to the streaming service, the character is the most powerful Aesir god, who leads with an iron fist ...

