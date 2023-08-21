In Brief: Prime Video cancels 'Peripheral' and 'A League of Their Own', and more

A League of Their Own won't be getting a second season on Prime Video after all. The streamer has decided not to bring the comedy-drama, co-created and starring Abbi Jacobson, back, citing "the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have delayed TV production, creating large gaps between seasons and making shows miss their target release dates," according to Deadline. It joins fellow Prime Video series The Peripheral, which also had its season 2 renewal reversed...

Carol Duvall, queen of crafting and host of HGTV's decade-long program The Carol Duvall Show, died on July 31 in Traverse City, Michigan, her former daughter-in-law Rita Ann Doerr tells The New York Times. She was 97. Duvall began her TV career on a show back in 1951. In 1962, she joined Detroit's WWJ-TV as news anchor and host of her craft segment, Here's Carol Duvall. Duvall was then asked to join ABC's Home Show around two decades later, she developed Duvall her very own program, The Carol Duvall Show, which aired on HGTV from 1994 to 2005, running for more than 1,000 episodes...

Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer have welcomed their third child. "Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle," Roemer shared on Saturday, August 19 on Instagram, alongside a photo of the baby's heart-shaped birthmark. "We are so in love! Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast. @chadmichaelmurray." Murray re-posted Roemer's post in an Instagram Story, captioned, "Heart full. #family." Murray and Roehmer tied the knot in 2015. They have two other children -- a son, born in 2015, and a daughter, who arrived in 2017...

