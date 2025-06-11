In brief: Rachel Brosnahan to lead 'Presumed Innocent' season 2 and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Patrick Schwarzenegger has found his next project. The actor will join Margaret Qualley in the upcoming film Love Of Your Life, Deadline reports. The romantic drama film will be directed by Rachel Morrison for Amazon MGM Studios. This marks his first major role since the third season of The White Lotus wrapped in April ...

Rachel Brosnahan is set to be the lead of Presumed Innocent season 2. Apple TV+ made the announcement on social media on Tuesday. The upcoming season will be inspired by the debut legal thriller novel Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray...

The Incredibles 3 has found its director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pixar has selected Peter Sohn, the director of Elemental and The Good Dinosaur, to helm the upcoming animated film. He takes over from Brad Bird, who wrote and directed the first two films in the franchise ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!