The release date for Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's new series has been revealed. Paramount+ is set to premiere the historical crime thriller By Any Means on Dec. 3. The show follows a young FBI agent who investigates a wave of brutal killings targeting civil rights leaders. Nicole Beharie, Josh Lucas and Giancarlo Esposito are also set to appear in the show's ensemble cast ...

Taylor Sheridan's new series Frisco King makes its debut on Dec. 18, and Paramount+ has shared its official trailer. Samuel L. Jackson stars as "seasoned New Orleans gangster" who arrives in Texas and "discovers a hustler's playground hidden beneath the polished surface of American suburbia," according to its official synopsis. Sylvester Stallone is set to make a special appearance in this spinoff of his show Tulsa King ...

You can now count down the days until Ginny and Georgia's return. Netflix has announced that its popular series will come back with its fourth season on Jan. 21, 2027. Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass and Scott Porter star in the show about a young mom and her 15-year-old daughter, who often feels more mature than her ...

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