In Brief: Shecky Greene dies, George R.R. Martin gives an update, and more

Legendary Las Vegas stand-up comic Shecky Greene died Sunday, December 31 of natural causes at his home in Las Vegas. His wife Miriam Musso Greene confirmed the news to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was 97. Greene also appeared in the films Tony Rome, History of the World, Part I and Splash, and guest starred on TV shows including Mad About You, Northern Exposure, Roseanne, Laverne & Shirley and Love America Style. Additionally, the comedian made numerous appearances on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show, on which he also served as a guest host...

Mexican actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, best known for voicing Mama Coco in the Disney/Pixar film Coco, died Sunday, December 31, The National Theater Company of Mexico has confirmed. She was 90. A cause of death was not given. Murguía appeared in 70 plays and 90 movies, but gained an international audience with her role in Coco in 2017...

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin revealed in a blog post on Sunday, December 31, that three animated spinoffs based on the popular books are in the works. "As it happens, HBO and I have our own animated projects, set in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire," Martin wrote. "None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them." Martin also announced that the House of the Dragon prequel Nine Voyages has switched from live action to animation...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.