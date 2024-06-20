In Brief: 'Spaceballs' sequel; 'Bridgerton' dominates, and more

Viewers can't get enough of Bridgerton. The Shonda Rhimes Netflix series is back at the top of Netflix's top 10, following the release of part two of season 3 on June 13. According to Netflix, the show's final four episodes took in 28 million views within their first four days of availability ...



Spaceballs is getting a sequel, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. Josh Gad and Mel Brooks will be producing the project, with Gad also starring and co-writing the script. The original 1987 Star Wars spoof starred Bill Pullman, John Candy, Rick Moranis and Daphne Zuniga ...



Resident Alien has been renewed for season 4, Variety reports. The sci-fi series starring Alan Tudyk will move from Syfy to USA Network for the new season. The series "follows a crash-landed alien named Harry whose secret mission is to kill all humans." ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.