In brief: Steve Carell stars in 'Mountainhead' teaser trailer and more

Max has released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming HBO original film Mountainhead. The movie, which stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef, is the follow-up project from Succession creator Jesse Armstrong. Written and directed by Armstrong in his feature debut, the film arrives May 31 on Max ...

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires is arriving "Someday" soon. Disney has released the teaser trailer for the sequel film, which airs July 10 on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+. This time around, stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly reprise their roles as the zombie and cheerleader couple Zed and Addison as they leave their hometown of Seabrook to be counselors at summer camp ...

The 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on March 1, 2026, the guild has announced. The 32nd annual SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix that evening at 8 p.m. ET. Nominations for awards will be announced on Jan. 7, 2026 ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.