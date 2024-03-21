In Brief: 'Succession' Emmy winner Brian Cox to play Santa, and more

Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews have been cast as series regulars for the fifth and final season of the Netflix thriller You, according to Variety. Camp will play both Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, twin sisters-in-law to Penn Badgley's character Joe Goldberg, described respectively as, "the cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp," and, "a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is 'vaguely PR.'" Matthews will play Teddy Lockwood, described as Joe's "snarky yet loyal brother-in-law." A premiere date for season 5 has yet to be announced ...

Heartstopper's third season will premiere in October, Netflix has revealed, along with a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming season from the cast, with Joe Locke, Kit Connor, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell teasing what's in store for their respective characters. The LGBTQ-themed series follows the love story between two British teens: The shy, nerdy Charlie Spring, played by Locke, and the popular rugby player Nick Nelson, by Connor. Season 2 left off with Charlie nearly saying "I love you" to Nick ...

Succession alum Brian Cox has been tapped to voice Santa Claus in Netflix's upcoming animated feature That Christmas, an adaptation of the beloved children's book series The Empty Stocking, Snow Day and That Christmas, written by Notting Hill and Love Actually writer/director Richard Curtis. Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker and Bill Nighy co-star as, "the residents of a charming seaside town where things turn upside down one Christmas," according to Netflix. The film is set to debut later this year ...

