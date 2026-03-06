In brief: 'The Boys' season 5 official trailer and more

The official trailer for the fifth and final season of The Boys has arrived. It will premiere its first two episodes to Prime Video on April 8, followed by one new episode every week until the series finale on May 20. The show, which posits what happens when superheroes use their powers for bad instead of good, stars Antony Starr, Karl Urban and Jack Quaid ...

Saturday Night Live fans, make sure to watch the official trailer for Lorne. Focus Features has dropped the trailer for its upcoming documentary on Lorne Michaels. Director Morgan Neville directs the movie, which arrives in theaters on April 17 ...

Even more actors have joined the cast of Frisco King. Paramount+ has announced that Asa Germann, Kai Caster, Lilah Pate and Savanna Gann have joined the ensemble of the new series from Taylor Sheridan. They all join the previously announced series lead, Samuel L. Jackson ...

